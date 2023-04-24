After an okay start on its opening day, Salman Khan's latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has done really good business on Saturday and Sunday, earning a respectable opening weekend score. On its opening day, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had earned Rs 15.81 crore, but thanks to Eid on Saturday, the earnings increased and by Sunday, the film had earned Rs 68.17 crore in its opening weekend. Well, Salman Khan's box office pull is still strong, and there is a possibility that by the next weekend, the film could breach the Rs 100 crore mark. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 68.17 Crore in India!

And yet, this is still not the box office performance you expect from a Salman Khan mass entertainer that had a solo release and came on Bhai's favourite festival period. Salman had a fantastic box office run before the COVID-19 pandemic, with even his 'flops' like Tubelight, Race 3 and Dabanng 3 grossing more than Rs 100 crore in India. Some of his big hits had a record box office opening weekend collections.

However, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, despite its good rise in collections on the weekend, hasn't managed to crack into Salman's top 10 opening weekend collections. Before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 5 Other Movies Where Salman Khan Sported Long Mane and How They Fared at the Box Office.

Check Out the Top 10 Films of Salman Khan That Managed to Reach This Milestone (in descending order):

Sultan - Rs 180.36 Crore

Bharat - Rs 150.10 Crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 129.77 Crore

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 114.93 Crore

Race 3 - Rs 103 Crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 102.60 Crore

Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 100.16 Crore

Bodyguard - Rs 88.75 Crore

Kick - Rs 83.83 Crore

Dabangg 3 - Rs 24.50 Crore

(Above box office collections have been sourced from Bollywood Hungama. Some of the films had an extended opening weekend.)

At Rs 68.17 crore, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is now Salman's 11th highest opening weekend grosser. Now, should this be a worrying factor for Bhai and his fans? Yes and No.

Let's talk about the 'Yes'. Even though Bhai's films are hardly a critic's darling, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is still among his weakest films in recent times. The reviews have been scathing and the pre-release buzz of the movie hasn't been good. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest!

And yet, the fact that it made Rs 68.17 crore is proof that Salman's box office power is still strong. This also validates that Antim - The Final Truth failed to get a good initial at the box office, is because audience was still affected by lockdown blues then, and Salman fans saw the movie as more of an Aayush Sharma film, despite superstar's expanded role.

The verdict is still out if KKBKKJ can be declared a hit - the movie is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore plus reportedly. However, even if the film underperforms in the days ahead and is even a 'flop', Bhai fans do not need to worry much. If Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan managed to get this formidable opening despite fighting bad pre-release hype, bad reviews and okay first day collections, imagine what Tiger 3 would do with the backing of YRF, franchise power, Salman-Katrina combo and Shah Rukh Khan's cameo return as Pathaan!

