Karanvir Bohra, who recently became the father of his third baby girl, has been keeping his fans updated with glimpses of the newborn. We often see him posting adorable pictures and videos with the baby, leaving the fans feeling all mushy for the father-daughter duo. While Karanvir is sharing posts about her daughter almost every, he consciously made sure he not revealing her face to the world yet. The fans have been asking him to share a picture of the baby ever since her arrival and the actor finally granted their request. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu Welcome Baby Girl, Actor Says Twins Bella and Vienna Are Excited To Welcome Their Sister Home.

Karanvir took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with his baby girl and also revealed what they have named her. Sharing a black and white picture, Karan revealed that her third daughter's name is Gia Vanessa Snow. Karan can be seen cradling the baby in this picture which is clicked by Robin Kanozia. In his caption, the actor explained the meaning of the name as well. He revealed that Gia means Mother Earth which also means 'God Is Gracious' in Italian. He went on to explain that Vanessa comes from the Greek name of Venus which is the god of love while Snow is a nickname given to the little angle by her elder sisters - Bella and Vienna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Actor couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child on December 21, 2020. Sharing the news on social media, he posted a video with a caption that read, "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls. Yahooooo! Imagine ruling the world with these three queens in my life. Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, because they are my teen deviyaan (goddesses) - My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati" Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu Expecting their Third Child, Couple Shares the Good News on the Actor's Birthday.

Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to four-year-old twin girls, Raya Bella and Vienna. Karanvir is currently in Mumbai for work, while Teejay is with their daughters in Vancouver. Last week, Karanvir shared a sweet video with his little girls and expressed how he is missing daddy duties. he added that he is jealous and guilty at the same time that he is not with his wife to be with their little ones.

