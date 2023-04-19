Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the upcoming family entertainer directed by Farhad Samji. The makers have promised that the film will be loaded with action and oodles of drama. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of this flick as it is after a gap of four years that Salman Khan would be seen in an Eid special release. The teaser, trailer, songs and dialogues have grabbed movie buffs’ attention already. Salman Khan Jokes About His Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Getting Flop, Says ‘Poora Bill Mere Pe Fatega’.

The expectations from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios, are sky-high. However, only time can tell whether the film will be hit or flop. Ahead of this film’s theatrical release, let’s check out some of the key details. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song ‘O Balle Balle’: Salman Khan Grooves With Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Others in This Vibrant Punjabi Number (Watch Video).

Cast – The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead along with Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “The eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers, who’ve already found partners, come together to find a match for him.”

Watch The Trailer Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Below:

Release Date – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Eid, April 21.

Review – The reviews for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are not out yet. LatestLY will share the update as soon as the review of the film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).