Karanvir Bohra Donates 1000 Face Shield Masks To Police Personnel Manning The City Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics)

Karanvir Bohra Distributes Face Sheild Masks to Mumbai Police (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Karanvir Bohra was recently in the news for taking the initiative of distributing hot home-cooked meals for the poor and needy around his vicinity. In a statement, Karanvir had said that his purpose of tweeting his contributions was to encourage others to do their bit to help the needy during the lockdown. And now, extending a helping hand once again, Karanvir has decided to do his bit for the police force manning the city tirelessly, day and night to keep us all safe. Karanvir has arranged for about 1000 face masks to be distributed to the entire police personnel. Karanvir Bohra Steps Up To Feed The Poor and Needy, Distributes Hot Home-Cooked Food (Deets Inside).

Says Karanvir, "The police force in the city right now are doing more than their bit to try and keep people indoors and safe. Every day I see so many of them patrolling the streets day and night to ensure that nobody is out and about when they don't have to be! And just doing their duty in this way poses such a big risk to them all, because of the number of people they are exposing themselves to on a daily basis, but duty calls and they have been absolutely outstanding in these past couples of weeks!" Karanvir Bohra Accomplishes 100 Surya Namaskars a Day, Credits Karan Singh Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes,Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble For Motivating Him (View Post).

Check Out Karanvir Bohra's Tweet Below:

#rakeshagrawal and I Donated 1000 #faceshieldmask to sir @manjunathsinge & his soldiers.#dcpzone8 BKC I really couldn't have done this without your help @afrozshah_ Thank u for connecting me with @Akhilesh1975 this couldn't have happened without your contribution of the masks. pic.twitter.com/hRFQRCIrAV — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 15, 2020

"So as part of social responsibility at the moment, I really want to do something for them right now, so thought that there could be nothing better than giving them something to protect themselves. Hence I am with help from a friend who makes these masks, getting around 1000 pieces delivered to police officials all over the city, starting today."

From putting out an appeal for more sanitizers via his social media platform to feeding home-cooked food to the underprivileged, Karanvir has really proved to be quite a strong pillar of support through these trying and testing times!