Karanvir Bohra Accomplishes 100 Surya Namaskars a Day, Credits Karan Singh Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes,Aaskha Goradia and Brent Goble For Motivating Him (View Post)

Karanvir Bohra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, with everyone stuck at home thanks to the Coronavirus lockdown, online fitness and workouts have seen a surge. Only yesterday, we had reported about how Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble were all for promoting yoga at home for everyone to stay fit. And none other than Aashka's good friend actor Karanvir Bohra took their advice seriously. The actor, in his latest Instagram post, revealed how he was keeping himself fit - by doing Surya Namaskars. And that too 100. Aashka Goradia and Hubby Brent Goble Ask Everyone to Resort to Yoga While In COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos).

The actor mentioned how he started with 20 and has now reached the count of 100 per day, but not before thanking his inspirations Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aashak - Brent.

Check Out Karanvir's Post Below:

In other news, Karanvir and Teejay celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 21, 2020. And amidst the celebrations that took place during the lockdown, Karanvir made their 13th anniversary memorable by making Teejay a halwa, since he did not know how to bake. And the gesture ended up melting not only Teejay's heart but ours too. Setting all kinds of perfect goals during lockdown... are we Karanvir?