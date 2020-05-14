Karanvir Bohra Steps Up To Feed The Poor and Needy, Distributes Hot Home-Cooked Food (Deets Inside)

Karanvir Bohra and Family Donate Food to Poor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Karanvir Bohra has stepped up to do his bit for the poor and needy in times of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, which will soon be commencing its 4th phase of the lockdown from May 18, 2020. Karanvir, with the help of his friend, has begun distributing hot home-cooked meals twice a day to the poor and needy in and around his society. He has been distributing food for the past 10 days and plans to continue till the lockdown ends. Karanvir Bohra Accomplishes 100 Surya Namaskars a Day, Credits Karan Singh Grover, Jacqueline Fernandes,Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble For Motivating Him (View Post).

"We see to it that they get the food we eat and it is hot. My mom makes and I make. A tempo comes and the food packets are sent. My friend Afroz Shah (lawyer and environmental activist) gets us all the essentials from New Bombay from the wholesale market. That’s how we get things done," revealed Karanvir to ETimes TV. Karanvir Bohra Getting His Nails Painted by Daughters Is the Cutest Pic on the Internet Today! (View Pic).

Check Out Karanvir's Tweet Below:

Karanvir's entire family, including his parents and his daughters Bella and Vienna, have started pictung in. "Every day they want to help. They keep asking ‘Dada what are you doing’. So, I tell them to take out the bread or keep the food packets in the bigger packets. They feel involved. They ask why are we doing this? I tell them that there are needy who don’t get to eat. And they thought I keep the food packets on the road. I had to explain how the food packets are shared," shared Karanvir.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Revealing his purpose behind this, Karanvir went on to say, "I am not doing this to show off. I put up pictures on social media not because I want others to think ‘See I am doing this’. I want to reach out. Even if one person is influenced and comes forward to help those in need, it is an achievement. I feel responsible. I take care of my kids, make them hear bedtime stories, spend time with them and also make time for cooking."

He concluded, "Earlier I would wake up at 10 am but now I wake up at 7 am. Whenever you take responsibility, your work gets done. I have taken the responsibility of feeding 100 people every day and I will do it. People think ‘kaam nahi karke free hona hai’. But the freedom you get by doing work brings happiness."