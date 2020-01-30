Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sonalika Pretends to Have Nabbed Prerna’s Abductor on Seeing Anurag

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna tells Shivani that Sonalika is behind killing her but they should not tell Anurag. Prerna feels that Anurag will remember everything soon and then throw Sonalika out of their lives. Sonalika gets tensed when Mohini decides to call the cops for investigation. In tonight's episode, we see Anupam guards Jagga and waits for him to get up. Anupam gets tired and thinks he should take an hour's nap and return as Jagga is still unconscious. Later in the night, Jagga regains consciousness and recalls what all happened and gets tensed as to how will he escape from the Basu house. Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) checks if Anurag (Parth Samthaan) is sleeping or awake and then sneaks out of the room. Sonalika thinks Jagga has to die or else he will open his mouth in front of the cops and reveal her secret. Sonalika comes near Jagga with a knife and tells him that she came to kill him. Sonalika tells Jagga that she has to kill him or else he will reveal everything to the cops. Sonalika keeps the knife on Jagga's neck and tells him that she will cut his wrist and people will think he committed suicide. Sonalika unties Jagga and tries to stab him.

Prerna (Erica Fernandes) gets up hearing the noise and comes out of the room to see what is going on. Prerna sees Sonalika with a knife who is running behind Jagga to kill him. Prerna tells Sonalika to stop but she does not stop. Prerna calls out to Anurag. Sonalika tells that no one will come to stop her. Just then Anurag comes and asks Sonalika what is going on. Seeing Anurag, Sonalika tells that Jagga was trying to run so she was stopping him. Sonalika signs Jagga to take the knife from her hand. Jagga drags Sonalika and keeps her at knifepoint and threatens to kill her if anyone comes close to them. Mohini and every one also come down hearing the chaos.

Sonalika whispers in Jagga's ears that he should catch hold of Prerna if he wants to escape from here. Jagga pushes Sonalika and holds Prerna at knifepoint. Anurag and Viraj both get furious and tell Jagga to leave her. Jagga tries to stab Prerna on her stomach but Anurag comes and holds the knife. Anurag beats Jagga as he is very angry on how could he hold Prerna and try to kill her. Viraj and Anupam come and tells Anurag to calm down.

Veena, on the other hand, feels that Prerna’s life is in danger and leaves for the Basu House. Anurag sees Prerna getting emotional and calms her down. Anurag says that no one can harm Prerna till he is alive. Mohini tells Prerna to take rest in her room. Anurag holds Prerna as she gets up. Viraj and Anupam tie Jagga again and Anurag questions Jagga.

In the precap, Anurag asks Jagga who is the culprit. Jagga tells Anurag that Prerna knows everything.