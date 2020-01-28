Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prerna is Heartbroken, Anurag Catches The Goon To Expose The Real Culprit

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Updates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag comes to know from a goon about Prerna’s whereabouts while Sonalika holds her at gunpoint. Anurag comes on time and saves Prerna’s life. In tonight’s episode, we see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) searching for the goons. Viraj tells Prerna (Erica Fernandes) that they should leave for home but she refuses to leave without Anurag. Viraj calls Anurag and complains about Prerna and the latter makes her understand that she should go with Viraj as it is not safe. Anurag tells Viraj to take care while driving as she is pregnant. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Saves Prerna and His Unborn Child When Sonalika Pushes the Latter Down the Cliff.

Meanwhile, in the Basu house, Veena continues praying in front of God. Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) comes home and tells everyone that Prerna is fine and she is coming home soon. Veena and everyone is happy to know that Prerna is fine. Viraj comes home with Prerna and Veena gets happy and hugs her. Veena thanks Viraj for saving Prerna's life. Viraj tells that she should thank Anurag as he was the one who saved Prerna. Anurag comes back to the spot and finds Jagga lying unconscious.

Later, Anurag brings Jagga with him to the house and tells Anupam to bring a rope so that they can tie him before he gains consciousness. Anurag also tells everyone that this is the guy who kidnapped Prerna and wanted to kill her and tells the family that they will wait for him to gain his senses and then question him. Hearing this, Sonalika gets tensed. Veena tells them they should call the cops. But Anurag tells he wants to find out the truth first about who is behind Prerna’s life and then he will hand him to the police. Anurag asks permission from Veena to let Prerna and Shivani stay at home. Anurag says when the goon gets up he will ask him the truth and he wants Prerna to be there so that the goon does not tell a false story. Prerna says she will stay back. Prerna sees Sonalika and thinks today she will end Sonalika’s game. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Sonalika Ups the Ransom on Prerna Upon Seeing Anurag.

Viraj tells Moloy that he also wants to stay back. Anupam tells Anurag that they should record the whole conversation with Jagga so that they can show it to the police. Moloy tells Sonalika to take Prerna and Shivani to the guest room so that they can rest. Anupam tells Anurag also to rest. Anurag goes to Prerna and asks if she wants something to eat or drink. Anurag tells Shivani to get some milk for Prerna. Prerna tells Anurag that she is happy as he is with her when she needs her.

Sonalika on the other hand, gets disturbed and thinks if Jagga reveals everything then Anurag will throw her out of his life. Anurag asks Prerna if she is upset with him. Prerna says she was a little upset. Anurag apologizes and holds his ears and Prerna smiles. Anurag holds Prerna’s hand and takes her to the room and tells her to rest and leaves. Sonalika gets impatient as she is unable to think of a way to save herself. Anurag comes and asks why she is so restless?. Sonalika tells she is scared as Jagga is downstairs. Anurag asks Sonalika how come she knows that the goon's name is Jagga.

In the precap, Prerna tells Sonalika that today will be her last day in the Basu house. Moloy sees Sonalika threatening Jagga with a knife.