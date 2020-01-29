Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Gets Jealous Seeing Anurag Take Care of Prerna, Mohini Puts Sonalika in Trouble by Calling the Cops

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Update (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna returns home with Viraj. Meanwhile, Anurag brings Jagga home to find out who is behind Prerna's life. In tonight’s episode, we see Anurag (Parth Samthaan) questions Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) how does she know that the goons name is Jagga? Sonalika lies to Anurag and tells that she heard one of the goons calling him by this name and leaves from there. Sonalika notices Prerna (Erica Fernandes) standing in the corridor and tells her that only a few hours of her life are remaining and she should enjoy it. Sonalika tells Prerna that she hates her and soon she will be finished. Prerna asks Sonalika if she is scared of her as her actions are telling that she is. Prerna tells Sonalika that she is scared that Anurag will leave her and come back to her. Prerna tells Sonalika she did all sorts of things to kill her but every time Anurag came to save her. Sonalika gets irritated and tells Prerna that Anurag will never remember his past and challenges Prerna that she cannot prove to anyone that she is Komolika. Prerna tells she does not want to prove that she is Komolika but just wants the world to know the truth of Sonalika. Prerna tells and that will happen today when Jagga regains consciousness. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prerna is Heartbroken, Anurag Catches The Goon To Expose The Real Culprit.

Later, Sonalika comes to Mohini and asks if she has any sleeping pills as she is unable to sleep. Mohini gives her the pills. Shivani is in the kitchen getting milk for Prerna. Viraj comes and asks Shivani why she does not like him. Shivani tells that he is a good person but not her first choice for Prerna. Shivani says that she likes Prerna’s ex-husband more. Viraj tells Shivani to tell something about him so that he can try to be like him. Shivani does not have an answer and excuses herself and leaves.

Meanwhile, Sonalika comes to the room and puts the sleeping pill in Anurag’s glass of water. Sonalika gives the water to Anurag to drink. Sonalika thinks that now Anurag will sleep the whole night and she will give poison to Jagga. Sonalika thinks people will think he committed suicide and no one will come to know about the truth. Nivedita comes and takes Sonalika as she has some work with her.

Shivani asks Prerna who did all this. Prerna tells that Sonalika did this all but tells Sonalika that they cannot tell this to everyone now. Prerna tells Shivani that Anurag is her soul mate as he comes to help her whenever she needs him. Even when Anurag does not remember his past then too he has feelings for her. Prerna tells very soon he will remember everything. Anurag comes and tells Prerna to sit comfortably. Anurag puts turmeric in the milk and makes Prerna drink it. Viraj watches them and gets jealous. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Saves Prerna and His Unborn Child When Sonalika Pushes the Latter Down the Cliff.

Mohini tells Sonalika that she is going to call the cops so that they find out the truth and end this case soon as she wants Prerna and her family to go from the Basu house. Sonalika gets scared and tells no need as she is not stressed because of Prerna. It is just that she wanted to know who is behind her life. Mohini says she will call the cops. Sonalika tells Mohini that Anurag might not like the idea of calling the police. Sonalika thinks that she has to kill Jagga before the police come home.

In the precap, Sonalika brings a knife and attacks Jagga. Prerna comes down and sees Sonalika trying to kill Jagga and calls out to Anurag.