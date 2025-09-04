Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 returned with its 17th season on August 11, 2025. The popular quiz show, hosted by quiz master Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping viewers engaged with its interesting series of questions and fun banter with the cinema legend. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, police constable Babita Bhati from Bhopal took the hot seat. She won prize money worth INR 12.5 lakh after failing to answer the INR 25 lakh question. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Nobel Prize Question That Stumped Chemistry Teacher Meenakshi Yadav?.

The INR 25 Lakh Question of Today’s ‘KBC17’ Episode

Contestant Babita, who was accompanied by her daughter during the episode, had already reached the INR 12.5 lakh question without using any lifeline. Big B was as thrilled as she was to find out that her guess for the question was correct. However, he suggested that she not risk the amount on the next question. Babita then faced the INR 25 lakh question: In which Moroccan city would you find the Ibn Battuta International Airport, that is named after the famous explorer who visited India?

Watch the Promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The options provided were:

A. Rabat

B. Casablanca

C. Tangier

D. Marrakesh

Unsure of the answer and with no lifelines in hand, Babita decided to quit the game at this point. After the winning amount of INR 12.5 lakh was transferred to her account, she randomly guessed option A. Rabat, but it was wrong. Big B revealed that the correct answer was option C. Tangier.

FYI, Ibn Battuta visited the Tughlaq dynasty in 1334 under the reign of Sultan Mohammad bin Tughlaq. He served as the Qazi during his time and documented his experiences in the travelogue Rihla. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 5 Lakh Question That Made Contestant Saket Agarwal Quit Before Attempting Crucial Level Question on ‘KBC 17’?.

Watch ‘KBC17’

Season 17 of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).