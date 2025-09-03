Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, one of India’s most loved quiz shows, returned with a bang on August 11. Hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, the show continues to inspire people to seek knowledge and pursue their dreams. In the latest episode, Meenakshi Yadav, a chemistry teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya, took the hot seat opposite Big B. She played brilliantly and went home with INR 7.5 lakh after being unable to answer the INR 12.5 lakh question. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: What Was the INR 5 Lakh Question That Made Contestant Saket Agarwal Quit Before Attempting Crucial Level Question on ‘KBC 17’?.

Before the game began, Amitabh Bachchan praised the fact that a chemistry teacher would be taking on the questions today. However, Meenakshi admitted that she didn’t really want to reveal her profession because she didn't want to answer a chemistry-related question wrong. Minutes later, Meenakshi found herself in exactly that situation, as she had to quit the show after being unable to answer a question that was loosely connected to chemistry.

With her vast knowledge, Meenakshi reached the INR 12.5 lakh question with one lifeline as her backup. The question was "Who is the only person to receive two unshared Nobel prizes?

The options provided were:

A. Linus Pauling

B. Frederick Sanger

C. Niels Bohr

D. John Bardeen

Unable to answer the question, Meenakshi used her last lifeline, Sanket Suchak, which hinted that the person had won once for Chemistry and once for Peace. Still unsure, she chose not to take the risk and quit the game with INR 7.5 lakh.

Big B later revealed that Linus Pauling was the right answer. FYI, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1954 for his research on chemical bonding and the structure of complex compounds, and the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1962 for his fight against nuclear weapon testing. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Question That Made 19-YO Aditya Joshi Quit the Game?.

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the show on the Sony LIV app.

