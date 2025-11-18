In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, viewers will witness a heartwarming reunion as Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee will be seen sharing a deeply cherished moment with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Joining the star cast of The Family Man Season 3 on the stage, Manoj opened up about a memory that has managed to stay with him for nearly three decades. Recalling his first meeting with the legendary superstar during the screening of the movie Satya, 28 years ago, Bajpayee recalled it as a moment so overwhelming that he had initially tried to avoid facing Amitabh Bachchan altogether, but destiny had other plans. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Ravi Gupta and Anubhav Singh Bassi Leave Amitabh Bachchan in Splits With Their Jokes (Watch Video)

Manoj Bajpayee Recalls First Overwhelming Meeting With Big B

The Family Man star revealed how he was tricked into overcoming his nervousness of meeting Big B and was tricked into meeting him further. Reflecting on that unforgettable encounter, Manoj said, “A well-known film journalist tricked me into stepping out of the car and locked it from inside, forcing me to stay out and meet Amitabh Bachchan instead of hiding.” He elaborated, “I panicked. I knew that if I stood there longer, Amitabh Sir would see me. So, I ran straight into the washroom and locked myself inside. After some time, thinking Bachchan might have left, I stepped out only to find Abhishek Bachchan waiting outside.” Manoj Vajpayee added, “Abhishek told me he had seen him run in and had waited to say hello. And then, this tall, towering figure appeared right in front of me: Amitabh Bachchan himself. Time just stopped. I couldn’t hear anything. My mind went blank. The man who inspired me all the way back in fifth grade was standing right in front of me. Amitabh sir was holding my hand and was talking to me, and I had gone deaf; I could not process the whole scene. Overwhelmed, I mustered the courage to ask, “Sir… can I… may I hug you?” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Krushna Abhishek Reveals Why He Changed His Name From Abhishek to Krushna; Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Grover in Splits With His Hilarious Banter.

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Manoj Bajpayee Gets Warm Hug From Big B

Bajpayee added, “Seeing all of this, Amitabh Sir warmly hugged me.” Manoj revisited that unforgettable memory on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati with the same humility and admiration and asked Amitabh Bachchan once again for a hug, creating a beautiful full-circle moment. Talking about Manoj, the actor is all set for the third season of his sought-after OTT series The Family Man. The series releases on OTT on the 21st of November.

