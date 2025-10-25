This week’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode turned into a full-blown comedy carnival as Amitabh Bachchan faced off against his on-screen duplicate Sunil Grover. The Diwali special, featuring comedians Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, brought laughter, parody and even a surprise announcement about Maharani Season 4. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Changed His Name After Abhishek Bachchan’s Stardom, Says ‘My Parents Named Me Abhishek After Your Son’.

Amitabh Bachchan vs Sunil Grover’s Hilarious Face-Off on ‘KBC 17’

The highlight of the night was the epic “Amitabh Bachchan vs Duplicate Amitabh Bachchan” moment. Sunil Grover, mimicking the megastar’s style and voice to perfection, hosted a mock segment of the quiz show and grilled the real Big B with hilarious “brainrot” questions. One such gem was, “Amitabh Bachchan pani puri mein ched karne ke liye kis ungli ka istemal karte hain?” followed by another equally funny one “Choti Diwali badi Diwali se kitni choti hai?”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Laugh Riot With Sunil Grover

The audience couldn’t stop laughing, and even Amitabh Bachchan burst into hearty laughter as he played along with the jokes. Grover’s imitation, dance-off, and witty banter made this episode one for the books. Adding to the fun, Amitabh also shared an exciting update about Maharani Season 4. Starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, the upcoming season will follow her bold political journey from Bihar to Delhi. “Iss baar muqabla hoga aur bhi zordaar, Bihar se Delhi tak,” teased Big B. The new season premieres on November 4 on SonyLIV. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Heartbroken As Contestant Rachit Uppal Misses INR 1 Crore Question, Says ‘Today I Won’t Be Able To Sleep’.

Krushna Abhishek Reveals Name Change Story

Krushna Abhishek, too, had his share of spotlight moments. Sharing his bond with Sunil, he joked, “I’m thankful to be calling him my brother here otherwise, on our show, every week we are sisters!” The quip sent the audience into splits. Sunil responded, “People don’t even recognise us sometimes and say today you haven’t worn your natural clothes!” During their fun chat with Amitabh, Krushna also opened up about why he changed his name. He revealed, “My parents named me Abhishek after your son, sir, because they were huge fans. But later, my PR team suggested a change since Abhishek Bachchan had already become a star. Being a Krishna bhakt, my father renamed me Krushna.”

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch 'KBC 17'

The camaraderie, laughter and heartfelt moments between the trio made this Diwali special one of KBC’s most entertaining episodes yet. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to deliver its signature mix of knowledge and entertainment with Amitabh Bachchan’s unmatched charm anchoring it all. The show airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and streams simultaneously on SonyLIV.

