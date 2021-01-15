Remember the scene in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomketu where his script reaches Amitabh Bachchan wrapped around a bhelpuri? Something similar happened with someone and the screenplay this time could be that of Alt Balaji's Fittrat. Yes, you guessed right. It's the same web series that had Krystle D'souza playing a very convincing and proud gold-digger. How do we know? If you manage to read the dialogues or the name of the characters, it's quite easy to guess. But then we could be wrong as well. Entertainment News | Ekta Kapoor to Launch New Action Thriller Franchise on ALT Balaji

Fittrat is about a young and ambitious girl called Tarini who wants to be rich by getting married to someone wealthy. Her unshakeable focus on her agenda makes her character the best one in the entire show. Love does threaten to ruin her best-laid plans and she does realise her folly but the way the show has been treated is amazing.

Only in Versova, you will get sev puri wrapped in a... film script. pic.twitter.com/fcwoiB3dFd — Anup (@ThePuccaCritic) January 14, 2021

Well, in Mumbai, the possibility of finding such a thing in Andheri is quite high as the city fulfills and breaks a lot of Bollywood dreams. So we aren't quite surprised to see the screenplay but we just want to be sure it's Fittrat.

