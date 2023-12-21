Actors Paras Kalnawat, who essays the role of Rajveer, and Sana Sayyad, who plays Palki in the television show Kundali Bhagya, have performed a dance during the course of the episode, for which they practised for just one hour, leaving everyone on sets mighty impressed. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that although Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Shanaya's (Shalini Mahal) roka ceremony took place, Shaurya has started to develop feelings for Palki who is engaged to Rajveer. During the Roka ceremony, the Luthra family encountered an unexpected power outage, which led to #Palveer finding their own sweet moment amidst the disarray. Twinning in pink attires, they entertained everyone in the family with their dance performance on the track "Lae Dooba". Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Fakih All Set To Return As 'Shrishti' With A New Narrative.

Talking about the same, Sana Sayyad said: "It's been a fascinating experience of doing a beautiful dance form that tells a story. The grace, the rhythm, the storytelling through every move – it's like an intricate language that speaks to the soul. It was heartwarming to witness how everyone came together to create magic in the moment. Performing with Paras, who is an incredibly talented individual, was indeed very fun.” Kundali Bhagya Takes a 20-Year Leap, Sana Sayyad Roped In to Play the Female Lead.

She further mentioned: “I can say this with confidence that Paras led our ballroom dance very gracefully, which aided me in giving the performance effortlessly. We faced a couple of challenges, especially with the lit-up outfits, but I am sure it will be a treat for our viewers to watch.” Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

