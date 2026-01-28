Television actress Adrija Roy, known for playing Raahi in the popular show Anupamaa, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer. The actor shared the happy news on social media by posting a series of pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony. The announcement was made on Tuesday and quickly drew warm reactions from fans and industry colleagues. ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Adrija Roy To Get Engaged to Boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer on THIS Date in January 2026.

Adrija Roy Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrija Addy Roy (@adrija_roy_official)

Adrija Roy Shares Emotional Note With Fans

Along with the photos, Adrija penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Engaged to the love I prayed for. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise - my heart feels home. I love you my love.” The post captured several candid moments from the ceremony, including the couple exchanging rings and sharing quiet smiles. The engagement reportedly took place on January 25 at Vignuesh Iyer’s farmhouse in the presence of close family members and friends. The open-air venue was decorated with soft floral arrangements and surrounded by greenery, creating a calm and elegant atmosphere. Adrija wore a traditional silk saree paired with gold jewellery, including a kundan necklace, layered earrings, bangles and a maang tikka. She kept her makeup minimal with a small bindi. Vignuesh complemented her look in a printed kurta paired with a white dhoti. 'Anupamaa': Adrija Roy Replaces Alisha Parveen as Rahi in Rupali Ganguly's Star Plus Show.

About Adrija Roy’s Career

Adrija gained widespread recognition for her role as Raahi in Anupamaa, where she portrays a compassionate and strong-willed young woman navigating personal and professional challenges. She began her acting career in 2016 with the Bengali series Bedini Moluar Kotha and later appeared in popular shows such as Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Durga Durgeshwari, Jai Kali Kalkattawali, Mou Er Bari, Bikram Betaal and Sanyashi Raja. Her Hindi television journey includes lead roles in Durga Aur Charu (2023), appearances in Imlie and Kundali Bhagya as Dr Palki Khurana, before joining Anupamaa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).