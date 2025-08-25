Bigg Boss 19 is finally here! Season 19 of Salman Khan's popular reality show kicked off in style on Sunday (August 24). Fans are thrilled to witness a new season packed with drama, fights, and entertainment. The show features 15 contestants from television, social media, and music, including Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar, among others. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List.

Fans are especially excited to know more about the dashing Baseer Ali, who’s no stranger to reality shows. As Bigg Boss 19 kicks off, let’s take a closer look at the charming and competitive personality who could play a key role in shaping the game’s dynamics.

Who Is Baseer Ali?

Baseer Ali, popularly known as Baseer Bob, is a model, television personality, and actor hailing from Hyderabad. Born on September 5, 1995, he completed his schooling at Ivy League Academy and graduated from St Mary’s College in Hyderabad. Before making it big on reality shows, Baseer, who was passionate about content creation, entertained fans with his YouTube videos and developed a loyal fanbase.

Baseer Ali Joins Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Baseer Ali’s Rise to Fame

Baseer utilised his content creation fame to make a dashing entry on Ranveer Singh’s popular reality show, MTV Roadies Rising (Season 14). Playing in Prince Narula's gang, he won everyone’s hearts that season and emerged as the runner-up. Later in the same year (2017), Baseer participated in another MTV reality show, Splitsvilla 10, where he showcased his softer, romantic side and went on to win the show alongside Naina Singh

With his charming persona and competitive spirit, Baseer quickly became one of those rare personalities you just can’t overlook. People would love his personality or even hate it, but one thing was certain - Baseer always managed to leave a lasting impression and keep the spotlight on himself.

The Dashing, Baseer Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob)

Baseer Ali – Born for Reality TV

Baseer instantly catapulted to national fame after winning Splitsvilla 10, which opened doors to several other opportunities. He later joined Vikas Gupta's MTV Ace of Space 2 and finished as the second runner-up, further showcasing his consistent and dominant performance in reality shows.

Fitness Freak!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob)

Baseer Ali’s Television Stint

After winning hearts on reality shows, Baseer Ali shifted focus on his acting career and made his television debut with Ektaa Kapoor's popular drama Kundali Bhagya. He portrayed the role of Shaurya Luthra in the Zee TV show also featuring Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad.

Talking about his social media presence, Baseer Ali is quite active on Instagram with over 1.2 million followers at the time of writing. He regularly shares updates from both his personal and professional life. His profile is filled with pictures from modelling shoots and gym sessions. With years of reality show experience and a massive fan following, Baseer enters Bigg Boss 19 with an edge. It will be interesting to see how this talented Hyderabadi utilises his experience and whether he can actually triumph this season.‘Bigg Boss 19’: Meet Ashnoor Kaur - From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Child Actress to Social Media Star, Now Entering Salman Khan’s Reality Show, All About Her.

Baseer Ali With Ektaa Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob)

Unlike previous seasons that premiered simultaneously on OTT and TV, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 streams on OTT first at 9 pm followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).