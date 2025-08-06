Tonight’s episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was packed with emotions, truth revelations and heartwarming reunions. Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) begin on a happy note as Pari agree to meet Mihir's friend’s son for a potential marriage match. But the real turning point comes with the news that Angad has been proven innocent. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Episode 7: Rannvijay Calls Off Wedding With Pari, Tulsi Struggles To Uncover CCTV Truth and Karan Finally Decides To Return to India (Read To Know)

Angad Cleared of Charges, Nandini Plans Return To Support Family

Angad’s friend Sameer confesses that he was the one driving the car, but adds that they didn’t run anyone over, clearing Angad’s name. Tulsi and Mihir get emotional on hearing the truth. However, Gayatri doesn't miss a chance to taunt Tulsi for doubting her son. Tulsi, Mihir and Hemant go to the police station to get Angad released on bail. Once out, Angad assures the police that Sameer is also innocent and asks to speak with him. Their conversation behind bars reveals how both friends feel trapped despite not committing the crime. Tulsi overhears them and is visibly moved. Meanwhile, Karan and Nandini talk over a video call about the family’s struggles. Nandini informs Tulsi she is returning to India to stand by her loved ones.

Angad Forgives Tulsi in Emotional Reunion

Back at home, Angad receives a warm welcome, but tension brews as Gayatri again mocks Tulsi. Tulsi tearfully admits her mistake, recalling how she had slapped Angad thinking he was guilty. Angad reassures her, saying, "If you think you can't hit me, that means you don't see me as your son." The two share a touching moment of reconciliation. Later, Angad shares a light moment with Mihir before telling him that Pari wants to share something important.

Watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Promo:

Vrinda Stands for Truth After Finding Suspicious Money

In a parallel track, Vrinda finds a suspicious stash of money at home and confronts her mother and sister-in-law about it. She insists the money shouldn't be kept while an innocent person is behind bars. Her mother slaps her, warning her not to side with the truth or risk losing the money if CCTV footage surfaces. Vrinda, disheartened but determined, decides to do the right thing.

Vrinda Seeks Forgiveness, Stands by Tulsi in ‘Kyunki 2’

She calls Tulsi and apologises for not believing in her earlier. Vrinda says she wants to meet and help Tulsi, who shares an address with her. As the episode ends, Mihir prepares to welcome his friend's son to meet Pari, while Vrinda prepares to take a stand against her own family. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

