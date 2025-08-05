The drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to heat up. Episode 7 opens with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) preparing to welcome Paridhi’s boyfriend Rannvijay and his family to the iconic Shanti Niketan. But as always, things don’t go as planned. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Episode 4: Angad Arrested, Shocking Family Secret Revealed and Major Twists Await (Read To Know)

Tulsi Confronts Vrinda Over CCTV in ‘Kyunki 2,’ Malti Plays Innocent

While the household bustles with preparations, Gayatri chachi throws in her signature taunts, this time aimed at Tulsi. In the middle of it all, Tulsi steps out to meet Vrinda regarding the CCTV footage but instead finds herself talking to Vrinda’s mother, Malti. Playing it smart, Malti pretends to know nothing and asks Tulsi to leave. Just outside the chawl, fate steps in as Vrinda and Tulsi bump into each other. Tulsi instantly recognises Vrinda's voice and confronts her about the CCTV footage. But Vrinda avoids the conversation, bound by a promise she made to her mother.

Rannvijay Dumps Pari Over Angad’s Arrest

Back at Shanti Niketan, things take an emotional turn. Pari, anxious about Rannvijay’s arrival, keeps trying to reach him. Hours later, a heartbreaking message from Rannvijay crushes her hopes, “I can’t marry you because of your brother Angad,” he writes, referring to Angad’s arrest in a hit-and-run case. Pari breaks down in tears while Mihir steps in to console her. Smriti Irani Returns With ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot After 25 Years, Cast Members Talk About 'Kyunki 2.'

Watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Promo:

Karan Returns, Angad Declared Innocent

Meanwhile, Gayatri chachi doesn’t miss a chance to mock Tulsi again for supporting Pari during the chaos. Elsewhere, in London, Nandini urges Karan to return to India and stand by Tulsi. At first, Karan hesitates, but their emotional exchange changes his mind and he decides to head back home. The episode ends with a glimmer of hope Tulsi and Mihir watch a news report in which Angad’s friend confesses to the hit-and-run, clearing Angad’s name. “Angad is innocent,” he tells the reporters, shifting the direction of the entire family’s fate. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).