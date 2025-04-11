Queen of Indian television, Ektaa Kapoor recently dropped a major hint about one of her most popular shows, sending fans into a frenzy. At an event, Ektaa confirmed the long-speculated reboot of her iconic soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired on StarPlus from 2000 to 2008. The show starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and Apara Mehta. Amid whispers of a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revival, Amar, who portrayed the role of Mihir Virani and had opted out of the show after the leap, is reportedly set to make a grand return. In a recent interview, the actor shared a crucial update regarding the show's comeback. Ekta Kapoor Celebrates 24 Years of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Pays Tribute to Her Smriti Irani-Led Iconic TV Show Via Nostalgic Video - WATCH.

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot Confirmed?

In a chat with Telly Chakkar, Amar Upadhyay opened up about the rent reports of Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and confirmed that discussions for the same are underway. He said, "Yes, discussions are underway, but nothing has been finalised yet. At this point, I cant confirm anything, but fans will hear something soon."

Amar Upadhyay’s Instagram Post

He further expressed gratitude to his fans for their unconditional love throughout the years and said, "I'm truly humbled by their unwavering love and support - its what drives me to keep striving for more. Whatever I am today is thanks to them and I promise never to take that for granted. Im immensely grateful." ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’: Kushal Tandon REACTS to Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Joshi’s New Show, Adorably Praises Her ‘Cute Chashmish’ Look (See Post).

For those who don't know, the rumours about Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot have been creating a lot of buzz on the internet recently. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Ektaa Kapoor recently hinted at Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and stated "We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment", teased the return of former Minister of Women and Child Development and aactress Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi Virani in the show. She also confirmed that the reboot will rin for 150 episodes.

