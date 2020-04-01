Mahhi Vij Birthday: 5 Times When The Laagi Tujhse Lagan Actress Clapped Back At Trolls Like A Boss Lady

Mahhi Vij Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram, File Image)

Actress Mahhi Vij might be one of the prettiest faces on Indian television but the actress has always had to face the brunt of trolls, and we are talking about the ones that are extremely brutal and also are faceless online bullies. And while choosing to take the high road on a majority of trollers, there have been some unsavoury comments that Mahhi did not take kindly too, and gave it back to the trolls in an absolutely badass boss ladylike way. And on the occasion of her birthday, here are 5 times that Mahhi shut up the trolls and proved that she is not one to be messed with. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Share the First Picture of Their Daughter Tara on the Kayamath Actor's Birthday and It's the Cutest Thing You'll See Today.

Forcing Kids To Pose For Publicity:

Back in 2018, Mahhi was slammed online for forcing her adopted children to pose for photos, while the kids wanted to run around and play at Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's twins' birthday party.

Clarifying her stance there, Mahhi said that she was asked by the media to pose with her kids and that they were excited to see kids their age and hence were more eager to run around and play. She also told the media, "Did I pull his hair or catch hold of the kid by his neck? These people have too much time on their hands to put others down.

Mahhi Trolled For Pregnancy Weight Gain:

Mahhi was on more than multiple occasions, shamed for her pregnancy weight after the delivery of baby Tara, back in August 2019. And after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, a troll slammed Mahhi and commented, "sharam kar moti." To this, Mahhi was quick with her comeback and asked him, "was your mother thin after delivering you?" Point well made Mahhi. Mahhi Vij Gets Body-Shamed; Actress Gives the Troll an Epic Reply (View Pics).

Don't Mess With My Daughter:

The latest incident was too much for Mahhi to bear, especially when trolls started dragging and abusing her barely 7-month-old daughter Tara. It happened after hubby Jay Bhanushali's 'tu-tu-mai-mai' with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Paras Chhabra on the show. Mahhi dared the trolls to come and talk to her face to face but not bring her daughter into this mess. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On His Feud With Jay Bhanushali, Says 'Sometimes What You See and Hear is Not The Complete Story' (Watch Video).

When Mahhi Threatened to Dragged A Troll to the Police Station:

However, the trolling related to Jay and Paras' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge episode did not end there. A troll went ahead to tell Mahhi, "I will rape your mother." The actress lost her cool and challenged the troll to meet her at the Oshiwara Police Station and even turned up there, but obviously, the troll did not make an appearance.

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Talking about it, Mahhi went on to tell an entertainment portal that not only did the troll not show up, but he also deleted his tweet. She went on to say, "If you'll attack my daughter or mother, I will f%&k your happiness."

Differentiating Between Their Biological Daughter and Foster Kids? Absolutely Not!:

Only last week, both Mahhi and husband Jay were the subjects of trolling, this time for paying excessive attention to their biological daughter Tara and not taking care of their adopted children Khushi and Rajveer (the couple adopted their caretaker's children and look after them).

Jay replied to the comment in Instagram and said, "you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and their father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected. I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement."

It's a daily fight for Jay and Mahhi with these trolls targetting the couple for any and everything. And while we will not advise Mahhi on how to deal with these trolls, given she is doing a great job of it already, we would advise her to focus on the positives - a loving husband and three endearing kids. Trolls are not worthy of your attention, Birthday Girl!!