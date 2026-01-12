Media professional Nadim Nadz, whose real name is Nadeem Qureshi, has become a subject of intense public interest following a series of social media posts by television actress Mahhi Vij. Known as a key figure within Salman Khan’s inner circle, Nadz’s long-standing friendship with both Khan and Vij has drawn scrutiny following the recent announcement of actress' separation from husband Jay Bhanushali. Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence on Daughter Tara Calling Nadim Nadz ‘Abba’ in Birthday Post; Defends Bond Amid Jay Bhanushali Separation Trolling (Watch Video).

Who is Nadim Nadz?

Nadim Nadz is a prominent media professional and producer closely associated with Salman Khan Television (SKTV). Often working behind the scenes, he has served as a producer and executive for several television projects under Khan’s production banner.

Nadz’s status as one of Salman Khan’s most trusted associates was solidified in 2023 when the Bollywood superstar publicly wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. In the post, Khan referred to Nadz as his "closest, longest friend" and "brother," highlighting a relationship that spans decades.

Nadim Naz’s Connection With Mahhi Vij

The spotlight shifted to Nadz this week after Mahhi Vij shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to him on January 11, 2026. Sharing a photo of the two, Vij described Nadz as her "safe place," "heart," and "forever."

Mahhi Vij’s Birthday Post for Nadim Naz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

The timing of the post, coming just days after Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their mutual decision to end their 14-year marriage, led to widespread online speculation regarding a potential romantic involvement. Vij has since addressed the rumours, lashing out at critics for "spreading filth" and clarifying that her bond with Nadz is one of deep, platonic friendship and emotional support.

What Did Ankita Lokhande Say About Nadim Nadz Amid Ongoing Rumours?

As speculation grew, fellow actress Ankita Lokhande stepped in to defend the duo. In a detailed social media statement, Lokhande clarified that Nadz has historically been a "father figure" to both Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, as well as a paternal presence for their daughter, Tara.

Nadim Nadz With Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara 🌟🧿 (@tarajaymahhi)

"Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s it," Lokhande wrote, urging the public to respect the privacy of those involved. Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Trolls Over Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz Dating Rumours, Says ‘Outsiders Don’t Get the Right To Judge Bonds’ (View Post).

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Announce Divorce

TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their divorce on January 4, 2026, after 14 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple shared that they're choosing different paths but will keep supporting their children and co-parenting their kids. "We continue to respect one another, support one another and remain friends as we have alwaysbeen," they wrote.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).