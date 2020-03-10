Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On His Feud With Jay Bhanushali, Says 'Sometimes What You See and Hear is Not The Complete Story' (Watch Video)

Paras Chhabra Argues With Jay Bhanushali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge seems to not be doing as good as it was supposed to, considering the fact that the current contestants themselves are unhappy with their suitors Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. In a recently released promo by the channel, the male contestants were seen telling Jay Bhanushali that they felt that Shehnaaz's attachment to Sidharth Shukla was hampering their chances of winning her heart. On the other hand, the female contestants felt that Paras Chhabra was always remembering and comparing them to his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and his BB13 'best friend' Mahira Sharma. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Wears Sidharth Shukla’s T-Shirt and Fans of #SidNaaz Cannot Keep Calm (View Pic).

And when Jay conveyed the contestants' concerns to Paras and Shehnaaz, all did not go on as planned. While Shehnaaz owned up that she was stonewalling her suitors because of Sidharth and told Jay that she will mend her ways, Paras got extremely defensive.

The promo sees Paras and Jay getting into a heated argument and the former storming off. However, Paras has refuted the fact that he 'misbehaved' with Jay and issued a clarification on his behalf. Calling the promo 'a short summary of the episode', Paras said, "It is a promo which doesn't depict the entire story, it is just a part of the episode which will air soon. Sometimes what you see and hear is not the complete story." Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra's Ex-flame Akanksha Puri To Enter The Show To Spice Things Up?.

He also continued, "I have immense respect for women, I will never pass demeaning comments which can be hurtful. That's not my nature. Understanding five women with cameras around you is not easy. I believe in loyalty and I have proved it in Bigg Boss. I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth."

Well, soon after his conversation with Jay, Paras stepped out of the room and gathered all of his female suitors and went on to question them directly about everything that he heard them tell Jay.

Both Shehnaaz and Paras had formed really strong bonds in the Bigg Boss 13 house with Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma and it seems like they are still unable to shake those off and move on in life. Well, defeats the whole Swayamvar purpose now, doesn't it?