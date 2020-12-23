Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been for a while and why not, it manages to rake in the necessary TRP and always makes a spot for itself in the top 5. And very soon, the show will bring in another huge twist, by killing off their leading lady Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi. Yes, the upcoming episodes of the show will see Naira die in a road accident, and leave behind her beloved families, husband and kids. Rajan Shahi's Shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Win Multiple Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

The makers released a new promo where Kartik, played by Mohsin Khan, is doing the antim sanskaar of his wife Naira, as he remembers how and Naira made him a better person than he was before he met her. Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Storyline To See A Major Shift (Deets Inside).

Check Out the Tear-Jerking Promo Below:

As per a report in India Forums, "Naira's death will happen in an accident and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira will re-enter the show in a new look as her double role." Well, interesting turn of events, right??!

