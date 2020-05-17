Maniesh Paul: ‘As an Actor, I Don’t Make Efforts to Break the Image’

Maniesh Paul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Host and actor Maniesh Paul, who has made a thriller short film titled "What If", says he doesn't make efforts to break an image. Instead, he just does what a role requires. Maniesh is known for his wit and humour on screen but with "What If", which was shot on a phone, was seen in a more serious avatar. Do he think it will help to break his "fun-loving guy" image? "I feel as an actor I don't make efforts to break the image. Maniesh Paul’s New Short Film ‘What If’ Earnings Will Be Donated for Daily Wage Workers.

Yes, people know me a lot for the fun and comedy I do on screen, and a lot of hosting," Maniesh told IANS. The actor added: "But, yes, at times when, as an actor, I get a project I just take it up and whatever role it requires I try and do that. So, it's not that I keep in mind that I need to break an image. It's about whatever role comes to me." Hina Khan, Maniesh Paul and Other TV Celebs to Pay a Musical Tribute to Cinema Legends Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan (Read Deets)

The short film is co-directed by Kartik Singh and Maniesh himself. The film released on Maniesh Paul and Jio Studios' YouTube Channel.