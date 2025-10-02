Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari finally released in theatres today, October 2, 2025, marking Dharma Productions big comeback to the romantic comedy genre. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are teaming up for the second time after Bawaal, the film tells the story of two heartbroken lovers who join forces to ruin their exes’ weddings in hopes of winning them back. The plot clearly takes inspiration from popular Hollywood romcoms like My Best Friend’s Wedding and I Want You Back. While fans were excited about its release, the joy was quickly dampened as the film fell victim to piracy just hours after hitting theatres. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good! (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Leaked Online in HD

Just an hour after hitting theatres, pirated HD versions of Varun Dhawan’s romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari including 1080p, 720p, and 300MB compressed copies surfaced on torrent sites and Telegram channels. Popular piracy platforms such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow, and 1337x were reportedly hosting the illegal downloads, raising serious concerns over the impact of piracy on box office collections and OTT content. This is not the first time a major release has been targeted. Despite government crackdowns and efforts to block piracy websites, they continue to resurface under new domains. The makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have urged fans to support original content by watching the film legally in theatres rather than encouraging piracy.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari':

About ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film pairs Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the second time as two youngsters who team up to sabotage the weddings of their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Also star actor Maniesh Paul.

