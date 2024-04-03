Manisha Rani Grooves To Revamped Track of Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, Says ‘I Like This Remix’ (Watch Video)

Manisha Rani, former Bigg Boss OTT 2 star and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, shares a video on Instagram dancing to the revamped “Choli Ke Peeche” from the movie Crew. Born in Bihar, she started her showbiz journey in Dance India Dance Season 5, gaining fame with her recent reality show appearances and now boasting 12.4 million Instagram followers.

TV IANS| Apr 03, 2024 03:33 PM IST
Manisha Rani Grooves To Revamped Track of Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, Says ‘I Like This Remix’ (Watch Video)
Manisha Rani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 sensation Manisha Rani, who was feted with the winner’s title on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, gave her own spin to the revamped track 'Choli Ke Peeche' from the film Crew, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Manisha dropped a reel off on Instagram. It starts with Manisha dancing in a white cropped top, denim pants, and a jacket. It then pans to her walking into a flight. “#Randomone… I like the remix of Choli K Peeche,” she wrote as the caption. Manisha Rani Reveals Why She Unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram, Says ‘Usko Bahut Ego Hai, This Is the End of #Elvisha’ (Watch Video).

    A post shared by Manisha Rani (@manisharani002)

    Manisha, who is 26 years old, has appeared in music videos such as “Tinkiya,” “'Jamna Paar”, “Tu Duniya Meri”, “Nazar Na Lage”, and “Baarish Ke Aane Se”.

    Born in a middle-class family in Munger, Bihar, Manisha started her journey in showbiz with Dance India Dance Season 5 in 2015. She then was seen in a small role on the 2020 show Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari. She gained the spotlight in 2023 with the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner. However, she lifted the trophy in the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Currently, Manisha Rani has a fan following of 12.4 million on Instagram.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

