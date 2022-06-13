The makers of the popular Indian thriller called Mirzapur had previously announced that there will be a third season. A clip was recently shared online showing the set of the tv show and how the preparation for filming season three is about to begin. The show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and other actors first premiered on November 16, 2018 on Amazon Prime Video. The premiere date for season 3 has not yet been confirmed. The Family Man, Four More Shots Please!, Mirzapur and Other Popular Web Series Get Renewed for New Season on Amazon Prime Video!

