Amazon Prime Video made big announcements on Thursday (April 28). The OTT platform confirmed a long list of web series and movies. Some of the popular web shows that got renewed for new season includes Mirzapur S3, Paatal Lok S2, Four More Shots Please! S3, The Family Man S3, Made In Heaven S2, Panchayat S2 and Mumbai Diaries S2, etc. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Announced! Makers Drop Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan’s Intense Look From the Amazon Show.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Mirzapur Season 3

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment Directors: Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer Writers: Story - Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna; Screenplay and Dialogues - Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan , Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma and Avinash Singh Tomar — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Paatal Lok Season 2

Production Company: Clean Slate Filmz Creator: Sudip Sharma — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

The Family Man Season 3

Production Company: D2R Films Creators: Raj & DK — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Four More Shots Please! Season 3

Production Company: Pritish Nandy CommunicationsCreators: Pritish Nandy Communications Director: Joyeeta Patpatia Writers: Devika Bhagat; Dialogues - Ishita Moitra — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Made In Heaven Season 2

Production Company: Excel Media and Tiger Baby Creators: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar Directors: Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Panchayat Season 2

#PanchayatOnPrime: hum lauki toh nahi laaye hai par season 2 zarur lekar aaye hai 💙#PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/n9vn9C4ovo — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Production Company: Emmay EntertainmentDirector: Nikkhil Advani Writers: Yash Chettija and Persis Sodawaterwala Key Cast: Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajit Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

