After a long gruelling one-month battle with Coronavirus, actress and dancer Mohena Kumari Singh and her in-laws tested negative for COVID-19. Co-incidentally, with the day being World Doctors Day, Mohena took to Instagram to pay her gratitude to doctors all over the world who have been at the frontline, battling the pandemic. She also gave a special mention to doctors at AIIMS, Rishikesh, where she and her family were being treated, for their dedicated approach to treating COVID-19 patients. On Doctor’s Day 2020, Mohena Kumari Tests Negative for COVID-19; Actress Dedicates Instagram Post for Doctors and Healthcare Professionals.

However, her good news was followed by the bad news of her brother Divyaraj Singh testing positive for COVID-19. In a get well soon post, Mohena penned down a list of dos and don'ts for her brother and prayed for his quick recovery. However, looks like the actress' brother's initial reports were wrong, for shortly after Mohena's post, her brother took to Instagram to tell one and all that he had tested negative for COVID-19. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh and Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post).

In the video, Mohena's brother, Divyaraj Singh said that his latest Coronavirus report had come negative. He also thanked everyone for their love and support and also revealed that like a responsible citizen and despite testing negative, he would be completing the mandatory 7 day quarantine period in order to not pose a risk to anyone else. All's well that ends well, right??!!

