COVID-19 Positive Mohena Kumari Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As She Shares Her Ordeal From The Hospital, Says ‘It Affects You Mentally’ (Watch Video)

Mohena Kumari Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The news of television actress, Mohena Kumari Singh and few members of her family being tested positive for COVID-19, shook the TV fraternity. From the moment this piece of information broke online, fans and industry friends are worried about her and have been sending positive vibes to Mohena. The TV star and her family are currently quarantining at a hospital in Rishikesh with an aim to recover soon. However, Singh on June 6 shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen sharing her ordeal as a coronavirus infected patient and the process seems tough. Mohena Kumari Singh Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Thanks Fans for All the Prayers; Says ‘People Out There Are Suffering Way More Than Us’ (View Post).

The video begins with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress expressing that she has come online to give an update to all concerned about her health. "This is my 6th day in the hospital at Rishikesh. It doesn't feel bad physically that much, but it affects you mentally more," she can be seen saying in the clip. Ahead, she breaks into tears and gets emotional. Mohena also shares how her mother-in-law had fallen ill, to which they thought it's just a flu, but after getting tested they got to know it's COVID-19. Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19 Along With Her Husband, Suyesh Rawat and In Laws.

Check Out Mohena Kumari's Video Below:

Not only this, but the TV star also gave out a strong message to one and all with regards to getting tested early for COVID if you feel the symptoms. "It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately," she said. In the clip, we can also see Gaurav Wadhav who joined Mohena for a small chat. Stay tuned!