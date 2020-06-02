Mohena Kumari Singh Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Thanks Fans for All the Prayers; Says ‘People Out There Are Suffering Way More Than Us’ (View Post)

Mohena Kumari Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mohena Kumari Singh is a choreographer and a popular television actress. She is widely known to play the role of Keerti Manish Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired on Star Plus. It was just a day ago when the Mohena confirmed to a leading entertainment portal that she, along with her husband Suyesh, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj and mother-in-law Amrita Rawat have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has shared a post on Instagram in which she has thanked all her fans for the immense support and prayers. She also stated that she is doing fine and how many others are suffering way more than them. Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19 Along With Her Husband, Suyesh Rawat and In Laws.

Mohena Kumari Singh’s post read, “Can’t sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us.” She also wrote, “But I’d like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you’ll have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you’ll. Thank you all.” List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

Mohena Kumari Singh had earlier stated, “We all are safe and I am thankful that we are lucky enough to have the facilities. So, we can't complain about anything. There are people who are suffering because they are infected but have no means of hospitalisation or beds available to be admitted.” We wish for the actress and her family’s speedy recovery and good health.