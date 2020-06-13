Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh & Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post)

TV Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 03:56 PM IST
Mohena Kumari Singh And Suyyesh Rawat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few weeks back, Dance India Dance contestant, choreographer and actress Mohena Kumari Singh and her entire family (in-laws) had tested positive for COVDI-19. In an Instagram post, Mohena had revealed that it was more worrisome for the elders and young ones in the family. The family was said to be at AIIMS Rishikesh where they were getting treated. However, they are back home now and unfortunately are still COVID-19 positive. They will be completing the rest of their quarantine period from home. Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19 Along With Her Husband, Suyesh Rawat and In Laws.

In an earlier interview, Mohena had revealed, "We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wildfire. First, my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn't figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done." Mohena Kumari Singh Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Thanks Fans for All the Prayers; Says ‘People Out There Are Suffering Way More Than Us’ (View Post).

But now, the entire family is back at their house but are still COVID-19 positive. In an Instagram post, Mohena revealed the same.

Check Out Mohena's Post Below:

Mohena Kumari Singh's IG Story

revealed that the entire family is back home, still postive and have completely isolated themselves from one another and are also under strict instructions from health care authorities to follow rules. We to wish for Mohena and her family's speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

