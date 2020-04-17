Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez's Riveting Murder Mystery Will Definitely Find a Place in Our Quarantine Watch-List (Watch Video)

Mrs Serial Killer trailer out now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about her web debut and going by its trailer, she has all the right reasons to be. Directed by Shirish Kunder, Mrs Serial Killer revolves around a loyal wife who will go to any lengths to prove her husband's innocence. The film's trailer was unveiled today morning and the premise looks daunting. Manoj Bajpayee plays her husband who's probably falsely convicted of crimes that he didn't commit and Mohit Raina is a police officer in charge of his case. Mrs Serial Killer: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina's Characters From the Upcoming Netflix Thriller.

Though Jackie still has ample scope to polish her acting department, she has come a long way since her debut in Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. From being a loving wife to a scary killer who's determined to prove her husband's innocence, she carefully juggles between her two extreme characters. She'd be a revelation if Kunder manages to unleash all her acting potential. This role is a brilliant opportunity for her to prove her worth as an actress. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee as a convict has a lesser scope to shine in the trailer while Mohit makes his presence felt. Jacqueline Fernandez Comes on Board Shirish Kunder’s Mrs Serial Killer; Fans Ask Netflix ‘Where’s Radhika Apte?’.

Check Out the Trailer Here

Speaking about Mrs Serial Killer and how different it is from the rest of her projects, Jackie in her interaction with Cosmopolitan India said, "This is completely new territory for me-how do I express what I'm feeling without a song sequence coming into place and me jumping into a different costume [laughs]. It's almost alien to me. But at the same time, I've also grown up watching world cinema. So I understand the nuances and the difference between these two genres."

Mrs Serial Killer will start streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2020.