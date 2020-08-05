Aanchal Khurana, known for her fabulous stint on Colors reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is back in the news. While earlier this year, she made headlines for the winning the marriage based show by impressing suitor Paras Chhabra, this time she is all over the internet for a not-so-good reason. Khurana took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen looking all sad as she recently met with an accident. "You have to be at your strongest when you are feeling at your weakest. I am quite sad that I won't be able to work out or even walk for 15 days." she wrote along with the clip. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Winner Aanchal Khurana Denies Being in a Relationship with Paras Chhabra, Says the Show Was More like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla Combined Together.

Aanchal is currently with her family in Delhi. The actress was excited to celebrate her birthday on August 6, 2020, but sadly she met with an accident as a car rammed into her. Speaking about the same with SpotBoye, she said, "A person was reversing his car and didn't see me standing behind and banged the car into me. After which I was rushed to the hospital. Doctors are saying it's a muscle tear and I have to be on bed rest for minimum 15 days." Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Winner Aanchal Khurana Now Wants to Enter Bigg Boss, Says 'It Has Always Been Her Dream'.

Check Out The Video Posted By Aanchal Khurana Below:

"It's my birthday day after (6th August) and I had kept a party tomorrow to bring in my birthday but unfortunately it won't be possible now and I am feeling really bad about it," she added.

Khurana was also quizzed by the portal if she has gone the legal way against the person who injured her this badly. To which she replied, "No because he apologised and in this time of pandemic everyone is little lost. So I didn't want to give him more stress. I anyway have to deal with the pain." Well, all we wish is a speedy recovery of the TV star. Stay tuned!

