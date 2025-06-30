Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with her performance in the early 2000s Hindi song "Kaanta Laga", passed away in Mumbai on Friday (June 27) at the age of 42. Though initial reports said that she died due to a cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police later said the reason behind her sudden passing remained unclear. They also ruled out any foul play in the actress' death and said that ar waiting for the post-mortem reports. According to the preliminary reports, Shefali Jariwala reportedly collapsed at her residence on June 27 due to a "sudden and drastic drop in blood pressure (BP). Shefali Jariwala Death: Postmortem Report of Actress Expected in One or Two Days, Statements of 10 People Recorded So Far.

Is Low BP the Reason Behind Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Passing?

According to the preliminary report obtained by the Amboli Police Station, doctors suspected low blood pressure as the cause of Shefali Jariwala's death. The police officer said, "We have recorded statements around 10 people, including those of her husband, parents and domestic staff. On Friday, a Satyanarayan puja was conducted at her residence, and she had kept a fast, so she did not eat anything until 3 pm." 30 minutes after the puja was over, Shefali's parents left the house, who also live in the same building - Golden Rays in Shastri Nagar, Lokhandwala, Andheri.

Shefali Jariwala’s Instagram Post

It was revealed that the actress collapsed after consuming the food, which was prepared the previous day. The officer said, "The chef informed us that she ate food from the refrigerator after 3 pm." Around 10:30 pm, Shefali collapsed in front of her husband Paray Tyagi and other family members and house help, after which she was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Did Anti-Ageing Injections Play a Part in Shefali Jariwala’s Death?

The initial post-mortem reports suggested that a sudden drop in BP followed by a heart attack may have caused Shefali Jariwala's death. As per reports, on the day of the incident, the actress had taken her monthly dose of anti-ageing injection. These hormonal injections can reportedly affect blood pressure levels and heart function. Along with the anti-ageing tablets, the police also found vitamin and skin glow tablets at the actress' residence in two boxes. Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Teary Eyed Husband Parag Tyagi Performs Late Wife’s Asthi Visarjan at Juhu Beach in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The exact cause of Shefali Jariwala's death will be determined once the post-mortem report arrives.

