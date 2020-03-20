Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Winner Aanchal Khurana Now Wants to Enter Bigg Boss, Says 'It Has Always Been Her Dream'

Aanchal Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paras Chhabra may have chosen Aanchal Khurana as his choice on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but there's no romance brewing between them whatsoever. In fact, the former MTV Roadies winner thinks of him as just a good friend and she's very clear about it. The girl who hails from Delhi is very ambitious and has plans of taking up more reality shows in future. While she's recuperating from diarrhoea at her residence in the capital, she spoke to SpotboyE about her future plans and why she'd love to enter Bigg Boss house next.

Considering the girl has reality show experiences, Aanchal would like to explore the inside of Bigg Boss. When asked if she'd like to enter it as a contestant, Khurana said, "Definitely! After all, that's my dream. When I got the offer for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge first thing I told my manager was agar maine ye kiya to kahin aisa na ho ye mujhe in future Bigg Boss mein na le. Kyunki mujhe vo karna hai. But when they assured me nothing of that sort will happen, I said yes to this show."

When asked if she's willing to fight on television, Aanchal revealed that if and when she enters the controversial show, the audiences will get to see a different side of hers. "See here I was keeping myself calm as I knew that it's not Bigg Boss. This is a love show where I have to focus on making a connection. Isliye jo mujhe galat prove karne ki bhi koshish kar raha tha, I was not giving them back as main yahan Paras ko prove karne aayi hoon. Kisi aur ko kyun prove karu? But if I participate in that show, you will see how I stand up for myself," she said and she sure sounds confident. Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma Confirms Paras Chhabra Is Just a Good Friend, Says ‘Dosti Me Sukoon Hai’.

Well, hopefully, the BB makers have zeroed down her name for the next season already. We won't be surprised if she ends up becoming a part of Bigg Boss 14.