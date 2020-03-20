Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Winner Aanchal Khurana Denies Being in a Relationship with Paras Chhabra, Says the Show Was More like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla Combined Together

Aanchal Khurana and Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, seems like it was a swayamvar but it wasn't a swayamwar. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill made headlines when they announced their next show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, after their immediate exit from Bigg Boss 13. While he was romantically linked with his fellow inmate, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz was all over Sidharth Shukla inside the house. The show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was an attempt by the channel to cash-in on their recent popularity. The concept was to allow them to choose their life partner on live television. However, turns out the show was anything but this.

Aanchal Khurana, who was chosen by Paras as his ultimate choice also emerged as the winner of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But the girl insists she's just good friends with the hunk and there is no romantic relationship between them. When SpotboyE got in touch with the reality show winner, Aanchal clarified their relationship status by saying, "We are very good friends that's what you can call us. We have just walked out as good friends and I am being very clear on this."

When asked about the show's format and how they promoted it as 'swayamvar', Aanchal said, "Iss show mein Swayamvar jaisa kuch tha hi nahi. Initially, I also thought Shehnaaz aur Paras ka Swayamvar ho raha hai when the show started. But when I entered the show, I realised it was more like a mini Bigg Boss combined with Spiltsvilla under the title of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Eventually, that only happened- throughout the show, we were under one roof, fighting and trying to make connections and eventually, two walked out as winners." Akanksha Puri Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Producers For Using Her Name on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Deets Inside).

Well, guess, Paras is still very much single and his female fans can heave a sigh of relief.