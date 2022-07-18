Mumbai, July 18: Indian TV actress and model Aman Sandhu had lost Rs 2.24 lakh to a fake website earlier this month. The Neeli Chatri Waale fame retrieved her money back in a week's time with the help of the city's Oshiwara Police.

Similar to the Naagin 6 star Mahekk Chahal who lost Rs 49,000 this July to an online courier fraud, Sandhu too fell prey to cyber crime. Sandhu had agreed to pay only Rs 5 for registration/appointment while ordering via the unauthorised website, however, a huge amount was deducted later from her bank account. Mahek Chahal Falls Prey to Online Fraud, Naagin 6 Actress Files FIR Over Cyber Crime With Bandra Police

Within seconds of the transaction Aman had lost Rs 2.24 lakh. She then rushed to the bank to inform the officials of the incident and later proceeded to file a complaint with the Oshiwara Police. According to Mid-day , sub-inspector Diganbar Kurkute from the cyber cell took charge of the case by coordinating with the National Payment Corporation to trace the UPI details of the fraudsters. Later, the team froze the receiver's account, to which Sandhu had lost the money, and then reversed the amount to her account.

Aman Sandhu Thanks Mumbai Police, Check Instagram Post Here:

Taking to social media, the actress shared an image with the Police team and wrote, "I m really happy today and I would like to thank oshiwara police who made this happen...A big thanku."

