Mumbai, July 15: A 43-year-old Indian-origin Norwegian model and actress Mahek Chahal lost money by falling into fraud while ordering a parcel via an online website. Becoming a victim to courier fraud, Naagin 6 actress lost Rs 49,000 from her foreign bank account.

Initially, Chahal was asked to pay Rs 10 to complete the registration process and place the order on the unauthentic cyber platform, after which she was duped by a huge amount. Naagin 6: Mahek Chahal Joins Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal for Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Show.

The actress reached the Bandra Police where she lodged a complaint and filed an FIR regarding the case. According to the FIR details shared in the Mid-Day report, Chahal in her statement to the police said, she was looking for the number of a logistics company and came across a website on a search engine while looking for the contact number of the courier delivery services company.

