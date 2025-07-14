Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is currently going through an emotional phase as his seven-year-old son Mikael has been admitted to the hospital due to a viral infection. The news came to light after Munawar’s wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, posted an emotional Instagram Story sharing Mikael’s health update. Along with the pictures, Mehzabeen also sent out an important message to fellow parents. She wrote, "To All Parents, With Viral Infections Spreading Around, Let’s Be Extra Careful. Keep A Close Watch On Your Kids’ Hygiene And Take Good Care. Get Well Soon, My Baby Boy." ‘The Society’: Munawar Faruqui To Host JioHotstar’s New Reality Show Featuring 25 Contestants in a Bold Social Experiment, Premiering July 21.

In a heartfelt collage shared by Mehzabeen, the young boy is seen lying on a hospital bed, while she is holding his hand closely. Another photo shows her gently cradling him as he sleeps in her arms, highlighting a tender motherly moment. ‘First Copy’: Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza Share Experience of Working in OTT Series.

Munawar Faruqui’s Past Relationships Made Headlines

Munawar, who has always been private about his personal life, tied the knot with Mehzabeen last year in a low-key ceremony. The comedian was previously married to Jasmine, Mikael’s biological mother. After their divorce, Munawar received full custody of Mikael and has since been raising him. During his appearance on Bigg Boss 17, there was much buzz around Munawar’s relationship status, dating content creator Nazila Sitaishi at the time, the relationship reportedly ended publicly while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house.

Watch Farah Khan’s New Vlog With Munawar Faruqui:

In a candid conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan, Munawar opened up about why he decided to marry again. He revealed that his son used to stay with his sister whenever he was busy working, and it deeply affected him. “When he was leaving, I felt like he needs me—and more than him, I think I need him. That moment made me realise that I want him with me always. So I made the decision for him,” Munawar shared. Interestingly, Mehzabeen was also a single parent, raising her own daughter. This common ground brought them closer and eventually led to their marriage. On the professional front, Munawar continues to stay in the spotlight. ‘Tu Kyu Isme Ghus Raha Hain’: Netizens Slam Munawar Faruqui for His Dig at Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Viral IIFA 2025 Moment.

Munawar Faruqui Gearing Up To Host ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

After winning Bigg Boss 17, he is now set to host a new reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Panga, which is expected to premiere soon on JioHotstar.

