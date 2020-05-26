Naagin 4's Failure Leads To Show Being Scrapped, Naagin 5 In The Making Post Lockdown? (Deets Inside)

Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in Naagin 4 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In a shocker for many, the fourth season of Ekta Kapoor's much-loved supernatural franchise will see a hasty end, thanks to the lockdown and all the plans that it has put an end to. As per media reports, Naagin 4 is said to be heading for a revamp with all of its lead cast, including the likes of Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai being asked to leave the show and an entirely new cast being roped in. Rashami Desai Asked to Exit Naagin 4 after Makers Slash their Shooting Budget?.

In fact, a report in TOI quoted a source as saying that talks of Naagin 4 headed for an abrupt shut down had been going on for a while and revealed, "This, too, was a part of the discussion between the production house and the channel, and this was even conveyed to a few actors. However, as of now, they are likely to continue with the current season and different actors. Lead actor Vijayendra Kumeria might continue on the show; of course, even that depends on the new storyline." Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla Refutes Reports of Entering Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show Opposite Dil Se Dil Tak Co-Star Rashami Desai.

And while lots of talk about how budget issues were the reason for the revamp and also with conflicting reports about the whole show being scrapped are going on, as per Pinkvilla reports, the show is definitely headed for scrap and the reason is the low ratings of Naagin 4, as compared to the previous 3 Naagin series'.

The portal quoted a source as saying, "The channels and the makers have come to a decision to end the fourth season making way for the new season immediately. The fourth season did not work as expected and Rashami's addition to the show only added to the budget constraints in this time of economic crisis amid others. Hence, after speaking to the production house, it was decided that not just Rashami, Nia, and Vijendra's character will also be ending. But, the decision is not taken on the basis of the budgetary constraints completely, the fact that despite all the experimentations, the show couldn't meet the expectations. This forced them to take this step." Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4 on Holi (Watch Video).

The source also added, "The actors have been informed about the same. They will be shooting for the concluding episodes as soon as the lockdown is over. According to the primary information, Film City is likely to open from June 15 and the actors will soon hop on to shoot for the remaining episodes. Rashami was, in fact, the first person to be informed of this step given that she was the latest addition and her character in the show was not really developed as yet."

While fans of the show can get a kick out if the news that Naagin 5 will soon be in the making, they must sure be bummed that season 4 did not work and will end abruptly, albeit with a proper story.