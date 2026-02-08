As MTV Splitsvilla X6 intensifies with its "Pyaar Vs Paisa" theme, viewers have turned into digital detectives to predict the next big exit. The latest name circulating in the eviction rumour mill is Ayush Jamwal. While the show's official broadcast remains a few episodes behind the live recordings, a viral theory originating from the Splitsvilla subreddit suggests that Jamwal’s journey in the villa may be reaching its conclusion. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Anuska Ghosh EVICTED From Sunny Leone’s Dating Show As ‘Paisa Villa’ Sees Its First Elimination.

Will Ayush Jamwal be evicted from ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Next?

Ayush Jamwal, currently a resident of the Paisa Villa, has been a notable figure this season, frequently involved in the strategic manoeuvres of his group. However, recent fan discussions suggest that he might be the next contestant to face the dumping ground.

Watch the Promo of ‘Splitsvilla 16’:

The speculation gained significant momentum following a post on the r/splitsvillaMTV subreddit, where a user detailed the specific events leading to the alleged elimination. According to the theory, the upcoming dome session will force a difficult choice upon the contestants following a villa swap.

The theory suggests that Deeptanshu Saini will be placed in a position of power, having to choose between saving a friend or an ally. The Reddit post breaks down the logistics of the move, stating, "Deeptanshu was given a chance to use his remaining split coins and save a girl, since Sandy and Sadaf were already safe. they convince him to save aanisha ….which eventually leads to Ayush J getting dumped !!!"

The Reddit Theory

If we really get to watch this happening in today’s (February 8) episode, it marks the first and biggest betrayal of the season, especially since Deeptanshu and Ayish have been among the closest buddies on the show. 'Splitsvilla X6' Contestants List Revealed: Full Line-Up of Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa As Karan Kundrra, Sunny Leone Host New Season.

Who Has Been Eliminated from 'Splitsvilla 16' So Far?

As the competition moves toward a major villa merger, the list of eliminated contestants has grown significantly. Anuj Sharma, Aarav Chugh and Anuska Ghosh have been evicted from the dating show.

