The latest season of Splitsvilla 16 continues to court controversy as contestant Soundharya Shetty has stepped forward to address the recent heated physical and verbal altercation involving her close friend Sadhaaf Shankar and fellow contestant Suzzane. Following a wave of online criticism and trolling directed at her and Sadhaaf, Soundharya revealed that significant portions of the confrontation were edited out of the final broadcast, leading to what she claims is a skewed perception of the events. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Ayush Jamwal To Be EVICTED Next From Dating Show? Here’s What Redditors Are Saying.

Sadhaaf and Soundharya’s Heated Clash With Suzzane During Dome Session

The conflict erupted during a high-stakes Dome session when Sadhaaf Shankar and Suzzane engaged in a volatile verbal spat. The tension escalated rapidly, culminating in Sadhaaf pushing Suzzane. While Suzzane appeared to remain relatively quiet in the televised footage, the incident sparked immediate backlash on social media, with many viewers condemning Sadhaaf’s physical reaction and Soundharya’s support of her friend.

Soundharya and Sadaaf Gang Up on Suzzane During September 8 Dome Session – Watch Promo

The fallout saw both Soundharya and Sadhaaf facing heavy trolling, as fans of the show questioned the justification for the physical escalation during the argument.

Soundharya Says ‘A Lot Didn’t Make the Cut’

Responding to the online criticism, Soundharya took to Instagram to provide context she claims was missing from the episode. She alleged that the confrontation was preceded by a series of "extremely triggering" verbal attacks from Suzanne that were not aired.

“Just so you know—a lot didn't make it to the cut," Soundharya shared in an Instagram story. "Before what you saw, there were comments about parents, being called ‘Auntie,’ ‘Buddi,’ and ‘Kutti,’ remarks about nationality, and constant verbal attacks that were extremely triggering.”

Soundharya explained that these comments were directed specifically at Sadhaaf. She argued that the repetitive nature of the insults pushed her friend to a breaking point, suggesting that the aired footage did not capture the full extent of the provocation.

Defending Self-Protection and Choosing Kindness

In her statement, Soundharya justified the emotional response, stating that when "demeaning and triggering" language is used, reacting becomes a form of "self-protection." She maintained that she stood by Sadhaaf because she witnessed the verbal abuse firsthand.

Despite defending her friend’s actions, Soundharya concluded her statement by urging the Splitsvilla fan base to de-escalate the situation. She requested that viewers refrain from spreading hate or negativity toward any of the contestants involved.

Soundharya’s Clarification Over Sadhaaf and Suzzane Incident – View Posts

“Let’s be mindful, kind, and choose peace,” she wrote, calling for a more empathetic approach from the show’s audience as the season continues to unfold. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Anuska Ghosh EVICTED From Sunny Leone’s Dating Show As ‘Paisa Villa’ Sees Its First Elimination.

Ayush Jamwal Eliminated from ‘Splitsvilla X6’

The competitive landscape of the show shifted further this week with the eviction of Ayush, a departure that left several contestants visibly shaken, especially Deeptanshu Saini, with whom he shared a deep bond. Ayush’s exit comes at a crucial point in the competition, just a week after the boys were swapped between Pyaar and Paisa Vilas.

