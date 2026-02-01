n a high-stakes episode of MTV Splitsvilla 16 aka Splitsvilla X6, the reality show witnessed a significant shift in dynamics as Anuska Ghosh became the first contestant to be eliminated from the 'Paisa Villa'. The exit, which aired during the eleventh episode of the season, followed a tense series of immunity challenges and strategic power plays that left several contestants vulnerable. 'Splitsvilla X6' Contestants List Revealed: Full Line-Up of Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa As Karan Kundrra, Sunny Leone Host New Season.

Immunity Twist

The elimination process began with a "splitcoin" bidding round, where contestants had to gamble their in-game currency for mystery envelopes. The stakes were high, as only some envelopes contained immunity, while others held game-changing disadvantages.

Vishu and Keona successfully secured immunity cards through their bids. However, the luck of the draw turned against Anuska when she won an envelope that declared "All Boys Are Safe." This twist immediately placed all female contestants in the Paisa Villa who did not have immunity in the danger zone.

How Anuska’s Envelope Changed Everything for Boys During Dome Session – Watch Promo

How Anuska Got Evicted

The final decision rested in the hands of Deeptanshu and Kiara, who occupied the throne after accumulating the most splitcoins. The "Mischief Makers" granted Deeptanshu the "power to dump," allowing him to nominate two contestants for elimination. He chose Anuska Ghosh and Preet Singh.

Kiara was then given the power to save one of the two nominees. She opted to save Preet, resulting in Anuska’s immediate exit from the show. The elimination was particularly emotional for Mohit Malhotra, Anuska’s connection in the villa, who was seen visibly distraught as she prepared to leave.

Anuska Ghosh Eliminated From ‘Splitsvilla 16’

Tensions Rise in Paisa Villa

Anuska’s departure marks the first eviction specifically from the Paisa Villa, a new addition to the Splitsvilla X6 format. This season, titled Pyaar Ya Paisa (Love or Money), divides 32 contestants between two locations: the 'Pyaar Villa' and the 'Paisa Villa'.

The move by Deeptanshu has already sparked friction among the remaining participants. With alliances beginning to fracture, the eviction sets a competitive tone for the upcoming episodes as contestants navigate the balance between emotional bonds and strategic survival.

Deeksha’s Entry in Paisa Villa Sparks Tension – Watch Promo

When and Where to Watch ‘Splitsvilla X6’?

Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, Splitsvilla 16 continues to air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 PM on MTV India. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

