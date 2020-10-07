In recent times, the sets of Naagin 5 have been plagued by the novel Coronavirus. After show's lead actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19, the show's shoot came to a halt, followed by other actors and cast members getting themselves. While Sharad's immediate co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal tested negative, his other co-star Aakash Talwar and their show's director Ranjan Singh unfortunately tested positive. Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra's Co-Star Aakash Talwar and Director Ranjan Singh Test Positive For COVID-19.

And now, with Sharad out of the picture temporarily, the makers, who have been working overtime to tweak the storyline to accomodate the absence of their leading man, seem to have now chalked out a plan - to bring back Dheeraj Dhoopar as the evil cheel Aakesh. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Strength (View Tweet).

If reports in Miss Malini are to be believed, then Dheeraj will begin shooting for his scenes from Tuesday and will have quite the flashback scenes as cheel Aakesh. It can be recalled that Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar had kickstarted the Naagin 5 storyline, which is then being taken forward by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the current timeline.

