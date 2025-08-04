Drama, gossip, bromance, and heated fights - if that excites you, chances are you’re a die-hard Bigg Boss fan. As the reality show gears up for its new season, the buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has intensified after the makers dropped a gripping promo teasing the fresh theme and format. You guessed it right - Salman Khan is back for his 16th stint as the iconic host, bringing his signature charm and larger-than-life persona. Interestingly, reports suggest that the Bollywood superstar won’t be the only one hosting the show this time. However, what’s really setting the internet abuzz are the speculations about the contestants. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo: Host Salman Khan Declares ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Twist As Contestants Take Over the Bigg Boss House – Fans Can’t Keep Calm! (Watch Video).

For the last few days, social media has been abuzz with a potential list of celebrity names being considered for Bigg Boss 19. Latest reports suggest that a total of 20 celebrities, including influencers and social media stars like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Real Kid, are on the list. How about taking a look at the tentative participant names grabbing headlines and speculated to be part of BB19?

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tentative Contestant Lineup for Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’

1. UAE’s Habubu Doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

What if we tell you that one of the first speculated names to grab attention for participating in Bigg Boss 19 is not even human? As per reports, BB19 will reportedly welcome Shabubu, UAE's AI robot doll, along with the human contestants.

2. Raj Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, entrepreneur and actor Raj Kundra's name is also being discussed online as one of the potential contestants to enter Bigg Boss 19. While there are no confirmations regarding the same, his participation in the recently concluded show The Traitors has fueled the buzz.

3. Dheeraj Dhoopar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Popular television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, best known for his role in Sasural Simar Ka was among the first names rumoured to be joining BB19. However, there are no confirmations from his side regarding the same.

4. Munmun Dutta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

Popular television actress Munmun Dutta, best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer aka Babita Ji in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is reportedly entering Bigg Boss 19. The actress, who often addresses speculations directly on social media, recently shut down rumours about her exit from TMKOC. However, she has not yet provided any update regarding the buzz around her participation in BB19.

5. Mr Faisu Aka Faisal Shaikh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJIO.com (@ajiolife)

One of the biggest Instagram influencers in the country and reality TV star, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, will reportedly be participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. With his sheer passion and skills, Faisu had previously emerged as the first runner-up of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

6. Tanushree Dutta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta is rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. The Dhol actress was recently all over the internet after a video of her emotional outburst went viral across social media platforms. As the incident took place just weeks before the BB19 premiere, actress and breast cancer awareness activist Rozlyn Khan accused Tanushree of faking it all to seek attention and secure a spot in the controversial reality show.

7. Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

Is it even Bigg Boss without the 'Kaleshi Aurat' herself? Popular social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, who was last seen on Karan Johar's The Traitors, is reportedly set to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. Fans are in particular excited to see this internet-favourite girl step into the reality show.

8. Purav Jha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purav Jha (@puravjha)

Social media influencer Purav Jha, popularly known as India’s Human AI, is reportedly set to enter Bigg Boss 19. It will be interesting to see how he uses his charming personality to navigate the season and entertain fans along the way.

Apart from the names mentioned in the list, a few other celebrities like Ram Kapoor, Gaurav Taneja aka The Flying Beast, and Mallika Sherawat were also rumoured to be part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. However, they denied participating either through social media posts or in interviews. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mallika Sherawat DENIES Rumours of Participating in Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show, Says ‘Not Doing and Never Will’ (View Post).

When Will ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 will have a grand premiere on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar. The new seaosn will stream on JioHotar at 9 pm and later telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

