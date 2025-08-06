TV personality and model Priyanka Jagga participated in Season 10 of Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss. For the unversed, she had grabbed headlines during the season due to her Weekend Ka Vaar clash with Salman himself, who got her removed from the show due to her behaviour. Now, almost a decade later, as we gear up for Bigg Boss 19, one of the most talked-about BB contestants of all time, Priyanka Jagga, is all set to return to the reality show to add her share of drama and fights inside the house. Yes, you read that right! There is a high possibility that she could be one of the contestants in BB19, as she herself confirmed the update. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestant List: From Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid to TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta – Rumoured Celebrities Set To Spice Up the Drama Inside ‘BB19’ House.

Former Contestant Priyanka Jagga To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Jagga raised eyebrows with a recent social media post seemingly confirming her participation in Bigg Boss 19. Taking to her Facebook handle on Tuesday (August 5), she shared a picture of herself and Salman Khan and wrote, "10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss.It changed my life—but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue… Bigg Boss has called again. Yes—this season. They want me back. This season is al about RAJNETI."

She continued, "Here’s the thing: I’ve healed. I’ve built a new life. I’m not chasing lights or headlines anymore. But this offer feels like a breakthrough. Not for fame. But maybe for closure. Maybe for courage. Maybe for something more. I’m torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace? Tell me from your heart—what do you think?

Priyanka Jagga Confirms Being Part of ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

However, there are no confirmations about her participation from the makers yet. So, we can just add Priyanka Jagga to the list of rumoured contestants, which includes celebrity names like Munmun Dutta, Mr. Faisu, Raj Kundra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Apoorva Mukhija, and Tanushree Dutta.

Priyanka Jagga’s Ugly Clash With Salman Khan

Priyanka Jagga had an ugly spat with host Salman Khan in the very first week of Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 and had to leave the show due to her behaviour. She constantly grabbed eyeballs for creating scenes with other contestants inside the house as well. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman confronted her, she got into an argument and raised her voice. Losing his cool, Salman kicked her out of the house. He even went on to say that if the channel ever brings her back, he will cut all ties with them. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is Former ‘TMKOC’ Star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Participating in Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show? Actress Breaks Silence.

Priyanka Jagga’s Ugly Spat With Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 10’

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, 2025 on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 9 pm and 10 pm respectively.

