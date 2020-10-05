Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is currently playing the lead role of Veer in Naagin 5, recently tested positive for COVID-19. While wife Ripci Bhatia tested negative, the actor is under home quarantine and well on his way to recovery. Luckily, actors Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal who play Bani and Jay respectively, tested negative. However, Sharad's other co-star Aakash Talwar, who plays his brother and Naagin 5 director Ranjan Singh were not so lucky. The duo has tested positive for COVID-19, as per reports in Bombay Times. Sharad Malhotra, Who is Currently Shooting for Naagin 5 Tests Positive for COVID-19, Wife Ripci Bhatia Tests Negative.

Aakash told the daily, "My symptoms are mild, and I have been home quarantined. My wife has also undergone the test and her reports are awaited. I would request all those who have come in contact with me over the past few days to undergo the test.” Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Strength (View Tweet).

Director Ranjan said, "Since the director works in close proximity with actors, I isolated myself even before my test reports came in. I am now getting my wife and two children tested.” Naagin 5: After Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal Also Tests Negative for COVID-19 (View Test).

The reports also reads how the show creatives have been tweaking the storyline to adjust Sharad's absence. The director told the portal, "The shoot was halted for four days. We don’t have a bank (of episodes), and now, the team will have to change the storyline, too. I will virtually guide my assistants during the shoot, as soon the new story is in place.” We wish the Naagin 5 team all the luck and also a speedy recovery to all those who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

