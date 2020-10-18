Surbhi Chandna sure has been upping her style game ever since her appearance as the sexy naagin Bani in Naagin 5. The lady, who was initially seen in pretty anarkalis and pallazos in the show has now graduated to pretty, sexy and beautiful sarees for her post-marriage storyline in Naagin 5. From donning pastels to sultry dark colors Surbhi has not only been experimenting with her style game but also her hair and makeup have been different with every look. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna's Glittery Shimmer Saree Has All of Our Attention (View Post).

However, her next look in the show seems to be a party one, and also a rip-off of what Tara Sutaria wore and made heads turn back in 2019 during a Diwali bash. Tara's Manish Malhotra sequined saree which she paired with a bikini-top-styled blouse, was a huge hit with fashion critics and us too. And Surbhi's latest look for Naagin 5, seems to be a rip-off of the same - a sequinned saree in pearl colours. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria or Bhumi Pednekar - Who Nailed this Manish Malhotra Sequined Saree Better? Vote Now.

Check Out the Post Below:

Surbhi's hair was styled sleek straight and a chunky multi-coloured choker adored her neck. As usual Surbhi's make up was on-point, not too mch and not too less. While the lady looked a million bucks in her look and sexy too, we just can not help remember Tara over and over again. What do you think of both the looks? Which was a hit and which was a miss? Vote Below.

